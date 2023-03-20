Mansfield student hails his 'passion' for music as a huge help with alleviating Tourette's tics

Ashley Westlake was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome last year, having been diagnosed with autism and learning difficulties when younger.

Ashley said he had struggled in school but at age 15, he discovered how beneficial music was in alleviating his anxiety and calming his tics.

The singer-songwriter said he now loves making and performing upbeat tracks, with his music available to listen to at youtube.com/@ashleywestlake133 – and has now performed in front of fellow students at Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College.

Ashley Westlake, aged 18.

He said: “Performing for other students and staff was a fantastic experience.

“The college has been amazing with me and very supportive. I cannot thank them enough.

“It gives me a real buzz to perform, and when I am in the moment, there is a sense of calmness that falls over me.”

The bricklaying student said he hopes to apply for a place at Confetti College in Nottingham next year to pursue his passion for music.

He said: “I would love to encourage other people to pursue their passions, regardless of whatever they feel may hold them back.

“Music is my biggest passion, it is what I want to do for the rest of my life. Nothing can stop that.”

He said he wanted to thank mum Samantha and step-dad Simon for their support, along with grandparents, Mark and Jeanette Westlake, his uncle Daniel and late aunt, Annette.

Ashley said he hopes to support charitable causes with his music, alleviating homelessness and supporting people with similar conditions.

The student also praised artists such as Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi – who has been outspoken about his experience with Tourette’s – and local musicians Wes Dolan and Warren Ireland as inspirations.

