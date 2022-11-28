Mansfield busking code may be changed following community support for banned busker
Following the 24-hour ban on a Mansfield busker, a meeting between the long-standing busker and Mansfield council has concluded that a new busking code will be drafted – for approval by ‘all parties affected by busking’.
Wes Dolan, a 42-year-old musician from Mansfield who has been busking in the town for more than 20 years, was issued a direction to leave notice for 24 hours by Mansfield Council following complaints he was causing a nuisance.
Since the incident, Wes said he had been inundated with support from the community and fellow musicians.
Daniel Vardy and Warren Ireland launched a ‘We stand with Wes’ demonstration in the town – with support from Ken Bonsall, Ferocious Dog frontman and other Mansfield-based musicians.
Wes, with the support of friend and violinist, Laura Wilcockson – along with Coun Mick Barton and Coun Brian Lohan – met Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams and town partnership representatives.
Wes said: “The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the incident last Friday and the current code of conduct for buskers in the town.
“We felt that the meeting went very well, all parties were given the opportunity to voice their concerns and we have managed to agree upon working out a new approach.
“Which we hope will benefit everyone and serve as a fair compromise between street performers and other businesses.
“Thank you for your ongoing support, it has been overwhelming at times, but very affirming.”
Mr Abraham said it was a frank and open discussion by all parties present and a draft of a revised code – following suggestions in the meeting – will go out for wider consultation to all parties affected by busking.
Coun Mick Barton, Mansfield Council Mansfield Independents member for Maun Valley, reached out to Wes the day after the incident.
He said the incident was not entirely Wes’ fault, as he was positioned between loud buskers on the day, playing amplified and repetitive music.
He said unfortunately, Wes suffered the backlash from complaints as the other performers had left the area by the time authorities approached.
Coun Barton said the code needed changing and suggested that instead of buskers only being able to play for 45 minutes in one place – the code should be altered to a four-hour slot with a 30 minute break.