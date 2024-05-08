Mansfield slimming world members donate old clothes to charity
The annual Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, partnering with Cancer Research UK, involves Slimming World members donating clothes, shoes, and accessories they no longer wear.
The Slimming World groups in Mansfield, Shirebrook, Warsop, Mansfield Woodhouse, Blidworth, Forest Town, Ladybrook, and Clipstone collected 656 bags worth – around £16,400 – for Cancer Research UK during their weekly meetings.
Consultants who lead the groups expressed their pride in the members who supported the charity while celebrating their weight loss achievements.
They said: “Every week we are inspired by our members and their dedication and determination to achieve their weight loss goals.
“They’re just as enthusiastic when it comes to getting involved in events such as ‘The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw’ too.
“We were bowled over by how many bags they filled with clothes that they’ve slimmed out of to raise money for such an important charity.
“What we really love is that they’re so confident they will never need these clothes again because they’ve made changes they can keep up for life.”
The objective of the event is to not only raise funds for Cancer Research UK but also to increase awareness about how maintaining a healthy weight is instrumental in reducing the risk of developing certain types of cancer.
The consultants added: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer.
“The work that Cancer Research UK does to help those affected by cancer is vital.
“We are so proud of our members for their passion towards this fundraising event as we know that their contributions will help the charity continue its life-saving research.”
Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £20 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.
For more information about the area’s slimming groups, readers can visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk
Slimming World is also looking for consultants to join the team, with paid roles available.
For further information contact Lizzy Grafton on 07743 661360.
