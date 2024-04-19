Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted a suspected drug deal between two men in Redgate Street, Ladybrook.

One of the suspects tried to run from the scene but was quickly chased down and detained on Westfield Lane at around 3pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Several wraps of cocaine were found nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A suspected drug dealer was chased down by plain-clothed police officers and arrested

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and was later released on bail.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We regularly carry out plain-clothed patrols to gather intelligence and disrupt criminal and antisocial behaviour. On this occasion we didn’t have to wait long before coming across a suspected drug deal and bringing a suspect into custody.