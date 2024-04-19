Suspected dealer chased down by plain-clothed officers in Ladybrook

A suspected drug dealer was chased down by plain-clothed police officers and arrested.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 19th Apr 2024, 09:13 BST
Members of the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted a suspected drug deal between two men in Redgate Street, Ladybrook.

One of the suspects tried to run from the scene but was quickly chased down and detained on Westfield Lane at around 3pm on Tuesday, April 16.

Several wraps of cocaine were found nearby.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and was later released on bail.

Sergeant Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We regularly carry out plain-clothed patrols to gather intelligence and disrupt criminal and antisocial behaviour. On this occasion we didn’t have to wait long before coming across a suspected drug deal and bringing a suspect into custody.

“Our investigation will now continue and we work to process all the evidence recovered.”