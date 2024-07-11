Mansfield singer Carly Paoli to receive honorary degree from Nottingham Trent University

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has announced that Carly Paoli, the Mansfield-born British/Italian soprano, will be the recipient of an honorary degree (Doctor of Music) this July.

The degree will be awarded to Carly Paoli at a graduation ceremony on July 23, 2024, at 11.45am.

Carly, a nominee for the Classical Brit award and BBC Music Ambassador, received her training on a scholarship at the renowned Tring Park before earning her BA at The Royal Northern College of Music.

She is one of several recipients who will be honoured by NTU in the coming weeks.

Carly said: “I am so thrilled to be honoured by Nottingham Trent University along with the many other well-deserved recipients.

“From childhood I dreamt of becoming a singer, so it means everything today to be truly doing what I love.

“I am ever grateful to Nottingham and my hometown of Mansfield for creating the opportunities to discover, pursue and develop my dream.

“So, to receive an Honorary Doctorate in Music from a University in my home county feels incredibly special and such an honour, and I very much look forward to participating in the university activities as much as possible in the future.”

Carly has performed at numerous iconic venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall, the Roman Forum, the Royal Albert Hall, and the London Palladium.

She has shared the stage with many great artists from across the music spectrum, such as Andrea Bocelli, Elaine Paige, and Michael Bolton.

Carly has performed for royalty, including the King and Queen at Windsor Castle and St James’ Palace, as well as TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales, as part of the televised ‘Royal Variety Performance.’

Carly was praised by His Holiness Pope Francis, who described her as having "the voice of an angel” when her rendition of ‘Ave Maria’ was chosen as the official song for his Jubilee Year of Mercy.

She has also received numerous awards for her contributions to music and culture in Italy.

So far, Carly has released five critically acclaimed albums.

Her latest album, ‘Carly Paoli: The Movie Collection’, features songs associated with beloved films.