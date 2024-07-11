How many of these have you been to?
Can you think of anymore that didn’t make the list?
1. Rufford Abbey Country Park
Rufford Abbey Country Park has something for all the family to enjoy. Photo: Sophie Wills
2. Newstead Abbey
Newstead Abbey has activities and events taking place throughout the summer months Photo: submitted
3. The Carrs
Take a walk around Carrs Park Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. Vicar Water Country Park
Vicar Water Country Park has lots of walking paths and wildlife for you to spot Photo: Rachel Atkins