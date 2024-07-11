13 ideas of where to spend a great day out in and around Mansfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 14:04 BST
Mansfield and Ashfield have some great things to offer and with the summer holidays fast approaching here is some inspiration of some places to visit.

How many of these have you been to?

Can you think of anymore that didn’t make the list?

Rufford Abbey Country Park has something for all the family to enjoy.

1. Rufford Abbey Country Park

Rufford Abbey Country Park has something for all the family to enjoy. Photo: Sophie Wills

Photo Sales
Newstead Abbey has activities and events taking place throughout the summer months

2. Newstead Abbey

Newstead Abbey has activities and events taking place throughout the summer months Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Take a walk around Carrs Park

3. The Carrs

Take a walk around Carrs Park Photo: Phoebe Cox

Photo Sales
Vicar Water Country Park has lots of walking paths and wildlife for you to spot

4. Vicar Water Country Park

Vicar Water Country Park has lots of walking paths and wildlife for you to spot Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ashfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice