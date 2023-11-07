Drink-drive rugby player told Rainworth cops: ‘I am p***** and hit something’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harry Dunne's Mercedes was stopped on the A617 Rainworth bypass, at 9.30pm on October 15, after officers saw the rear bumper hanging off and scraping along the ground.
Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said the car had sustained "very considerable damage": the bonnet was creased, only one light was working, and foliage was stuck in the grille.
He told officers he thought he hit a roadside chevron.
A breath test revealed he had 100 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Dunne, aged 26, and of previous good character, had been out to a sporting event and planned to stay over at a hotel but made the "stupid decision to drive closer to work."
"There was an accident – fortunately not involving any other road user," he added.
The court heard Dunne has "quite a hectic lifestyle" as he works full time and has a semi-professional career in rugby at weekends.
A reference from his employer said: "He is ashamed to have let the business and the rugby club down in such a catastrophic manner.”
Dunne, of Industrial Terrace, Halifax, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday
He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban if he completes it by March 22, 2025.
He received a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.