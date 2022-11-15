Mansfield school provides fitness education to students with interactive workshops

King Edward Primary School students are skipping with joy.

King Edward Primary School and Nursery, on St Andrew Street, welcomed Skip2BFit, an award-winning fitness, and educational workshop to hold sessions for pupils.

A Skip2BFit spokesman said: “Our skipping workshops use our specially designed counting skipping ropes to incorporate numeracy while promoting fitness and healthy living.”

The Innovation Award was awarded to the group, recognising the work of Skip2BFit in incorporating school improvement with physical exercise.

Joanne Evans, school business manager, said: “During the sessions, the instructor talks to the children about why it is important to exercise and what happens to the body when you exercise and eat healthily, which as a school, we feel is important to promote.

“They are shown how to do a basic skip and the instructor shows what can be achieved through practice.”

The school has further fitness plans in place, with Mansfield Town Football Club staff set to visit to run football sessions as the school celebrates the World Cup.

Joanne said: “The aims for the children are to be aware of where in the world each country is, and to recognise and be able to describe the flag of each country, as well as to recognise the national anthem of each country, becoming familiar with a few interesting facts about each country.”

