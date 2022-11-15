Sixth Form College in Mansfield invites prospective new students to a special open event

On Tuesday, November 22, those who are interested in studying A-levels can go along to the open event which runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the centre on Chesterfield Road.

Visitors can find out more about the courses available as well as meet the tutors and get a glimpse of college life at the town centre campus.

People can apply for A-levels on the night, without the need to wait for GCSE results in summer. The careers team will be on-hand for people to speak to and family members can attend also.

The college offers 20 A-level subjects and students can choose to study one of the two BTEC (vocational) course alongside two A-levels, which are sport and exercise science and criminology.