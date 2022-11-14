Care provider due to get permission after Mansfield house turned into specialist children’s care home

Greenline Healthcare Group lodged the plans for the current four-bedroom property earlier this summer.

It came after council officers discovered the home, on Hollingwell Drive, had already been used for similar purposes and required planning permission to continue doing so.

The company says the home – recommended for approval by Mansfield Council next week – would continue to help to tackle the “record number” of children in care or needing care across the country.

It said the facility would look to help vulnerable children who have experienced trauma in their lives to “reach their full potential”.

The plans, due before the council’s planning committiee, include two bedrooms for the children and space for two live-in staff and a manager.

In total, 10 members of staff work at the facility on 12-hour shifts, covering a 24/7 period supporting the children.

Statements submitted by the company said: “Our mission statement is to provide outstanding quality of care and opportunities to enable the children to reach their full potential and improve their life chances and outcomes.

“This site would provide care for two children aged 10-17. Two members of staff would be present on-site at all times. Each child would be fully assessed for their suitability to be placed into this home.”

The application came forward following an “enforcement investigation”, which found it was being used as a residential care home, rather than standard residential use.

Changes included a garage being converted into an office and live-in accommodation, though no physical changes have been made to the home.

But concerns have been raised by local residents – in total, 26 objection letters and one letter supporting the plans were submitted to the council’s planning portal.

Objections included concerns about noise, such as “random shouting, screaming and inappropriate language”, as well as “disturbing noises” currently emanating from the property.

Residents also reported no longer sitting in their garden or wanting to walk past the property, objects “being thrown into the air”, and issues with the changes being made without seeking planning consent.