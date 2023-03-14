Mikel Luzea, director and founder, and Sergi Bancells, global ambassador of the global awards, sponsored by Revlon Professional, travelled to Mansfield to surprise the award-winning salon.

Seen as the most prestigious prize in worldwide hairdressing, the shortlist was chosen by an international jury panel.

The finalists across all the categories come from countries around the world and represent the very best in global hairdressing.

Mark Leeson and Richard Darby receive their award from Mikel Luzea and Sergi Bancells

This was the fifth consecutive nomination for the Mark Leeson team and Mark and salon co-owner and creative director Richard Darby, plus their prolific art team, have notched up many of the most prized accolades in the hair world.

Richard said: “Our art team is the jewel in the crown at Mark Leeson.

“We have so many talented individuals under one roof and to see them recognised on a global stage is such an honour.

“We can’t believe that the team at the IHA managed to keep this so secret.

“Apparently, Mikel and Sergi stayed overnight in Mansfield before surprising us at the salon.

“We had no idea.”

Mark said: “What an incredible result. I’m so proud of the hard work and dedication that our art team shows on a daily basis.