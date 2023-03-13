The Broxtowe Borough Council scheme will fund grants of up to £2,500 for things like shop and business frontage improvements including signage; street scene or conservation area related initiatives; environmental energy saving measures; disability access improvements and digital, productivity and ecommerce investments that improve productivity or create jobs.

The funding for the new scheme is being allocated as £25,000 each for both towns.

Businesses can apply at www.broxtowe.gov.uksharedprosperityfund and applications close on March 20.

Businesses can apply for a share of £50,000.

Applications which can incorporate match funding are strongly encouraged.