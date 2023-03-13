Eastwood and Kimberley businesses urged to apply for share of £50,000
A total of £50,000 in funding is now open for applications to support businesses in Eastwood and Kimberley as part of a new grant scheme.
The Broxtowe Borough Council scheme will fund grants of up to £2,500 for things like shop and business frontage improvements including signage; street scene or conservation area related initiatives; environmental energy saving measures; disability access improvements and digital, productivity and ecommerce investments that improve productivity or create jobs.
The funding for the new scheme is being allocated as £25,000 each for both towns.
Businesses can apply at www.broxtowe.gov.uksharedprosperityfund and applications close on March 20.
Applications which can incorporate match funding are strongly encouraged.
This project is funded by the UK Government's Levelling Up and Shared Prosperity Funds.