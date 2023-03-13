Industrial level Ashfield fly-tip declared an 'environmental crime scene' as investigation launched

Council Leader Jason Zadrozny has called the fly-tip “…a disgrace” and demanded that it be gone through with a fine tooth comb to try and find the culprits before its removal.

It has now been declared an environmental crime scene.

The rubbish, dumped in a lay-by near Norman’s Hill Wood, in Sutton, will now be investigated by the council’s Community Protection Team. The fly tip comes three weeks into the Big Ashfield Spring Clean – the council’s biggest and best yet with multiple tons of rubbish collected over the past few weeks around the district.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny at the scene of the fly-tip

Speaking about the incident, Councillor Zadrozny said: “This fly-tip is on an industrial level and is a disgrace. Our council staff and councillors work so hard to assist residents get rid of their excess. To see this huge fly-tip whilst we are just finishing our Big Spring Clean for 2023 is disheartening to say the least.

“We won’t let this divert us from our efforts to maintain pride in our communities,” he added.

"That is why I have immediately requested an investigation. Our teams will now go through it looking for evidence and if we find it – we will throw the kitchen sink at the culprits.”