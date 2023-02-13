News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Rotary make donation to help Hetty's carry out work at new Mansfield Woodhouse premises

Mansfield Rotary has donated £750 to Hetty’s to help them carry out work to its new premises in Mansfield Woodhouse.

By Shelley Marriott
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The charity, which supports families affected by a loved one’s alcohol or drug use and was founded in 1996 by a group of mums experiencing the pain and heartbreak of a loved one’s drug addiction, had been based for many years at Marlborough House in Mansfield before recently buying the 1700 Grade II-listed Burnaby House following a successful fundraising campaign.

However, the property had stood empty for more than two years and required a significant amount of work to make it suitable to deliver the services it provides which has led to the donation from Mansfield Rotary and a personal £100 donation from the club’s oldest member, Don Mackenzie.

President Karen Johnson, right, and John Whiteley, leader of Mansfield Rotary’s Community, Vocational and Youth Team, present £750 to Hetty's chief executive, Debbie Knowles
Hetty’s currently supports more than 200 families each month across Nottinghamshire.

