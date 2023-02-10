Mansfield home care company creating 50 more jobs thanks to new council contract

Your Home Care has signed a contract with Nottinghamshire Council to be an approved provider of home care in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

This agreement with the council is initially for a three-and-a-half-year term, but could be extended further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Pitchford, a co-founder and director at Your Home Care, said: “We’re still a new organisation, but in such a short time we have won awards, created jobs, and become the only CQC rated Outstanding provider of home care services in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Your Home Care has signed a contract with Nottinghamshire County Council

“More than anything, we are proud of our commitment to deliver high-quality care to people who want to live independently in their own homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Marsh, co-founder and director, said the new contract meant the company can create up to 50 jobs over the next 12 months.

He said: “It's an amazing achievement to have been selected as an approved provider of home care services in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, and is testament to the hard work and dedication of our hard-working, and dedicated, team.”

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and member for Mansfield North, as well as Mansfield MP, welcomed the news.

He said: “I’m really pleased Your Home Care is moving forward, growing and creating jobs in and around Mansfield. It’s good to see a local business doing well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s even more positive when those jobs are in this sector, offering care for local residents.

“We all know we have a shortage of staff and capacity to deliver adult social care, and so this step forward in offering new provision and providing more opportunities to help people can only be a good things for all concerned.”

Your Home Care is a leading provider of home care services, committed to providing high-quality care to those in need.