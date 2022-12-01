Analysis of new data released by the Office for National Statistics by small and medium-sized enterprises insurance provider Superscript, showed that from 2021 to 2022, the number of small businesses in Mansfield – those with up to 49 employees – increased by 425, a 14.9 per cent increase and the highest in England.

This is in contrast to the national trend, with the amount of small businesses across the UK decreasing by 83,000.

This growth was largely propelled by the transport and storage sector, which grew by 165 businesses, representing a 79 per cent rise.

Mansfield has been named Britain's most entrepreneurial town

Superscript’s survey of 1,000 new small business owners suggests the cost-of-living crisis seems to be a factor behind a lot of the new businesses with many starters being spurred into doing it in order to supplement their salary.

Many also indicated they set up a business because of the potential to earn more than their current job.

The survey also suggested the right infrastructure, access to talent and it being where entrepreneurs already live are the most influential factors behind new businesses launching.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “We’re delighted to hear Mansfield has once again been highlighted as being the most entrepreneurial town in the UK in 2022.

“This follows hot on the heels of a study by the School of Marketing, which highlighted Mansfield as the best place to start a new business in England.

“These put Mansfield on the map and is exactly what we want the world to hear about us, to encourage more investment in the area.

“Mansfield’s economy is on a positive journey, with a growing small and medium-sized business base.”

“In another recent national survey of small business start-ups, 60 per cent of owners gave Mansfield a thumbs-up as a place to start their business and nearly two-thirds said they were likely stay within the same area when expanding – and this is despite the difficult economic and trading situation nationally.”

He said: “As a council we do our best to encourage start-ups and there is a range of support services available to businesses wanting set up or relocate here.

"In the past year, the council has offered more than 26 grants to businesses seeking to start up and grow, and works with its partners in offering business support and helping them find accommodation as well as offering specific advice such as planning and licencing as may be required.”