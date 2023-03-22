News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield hair salon collects Easter eggs for kids and elderly stuck in hospital

Children and the elderly, stuck in hospital over Easter, will have their spirits lifted by a caring hair salon in Mansfield.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT- 1 min read

For customers and staff at the salon have been donating Easter eggs to be handed out to patients on wards at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

"We are making this a regular thing every year,” said Alanya Jennings, 27, award-winning manager of the Wood’s Of Westgate business.

"This year, our goal is to hit 150 eggs by Saturday, April 1. But any number would be greatly appreciated.

Alanya Jennings (left), manager of the Wood's Of Westgate hair salon in Mansfield, shows the Easter eggs already collected, with members of staff Beth (centre) and Lexi.
"As well as clientele and staff, our families and friends are donating. It’s brilliant.

"With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s nice to do something positive and to give back to the community. Thanks to everyone who has donated. The eggs will light up a lot of faces this Easter.”

Dozens of chocolate eggs have already been collected by the salon, which launched the appeal in February via social media.

In the build-up to Good Friday on April 7, salon owner Hayley Wood, 45, who lives in Mansfield, will take them to King’s Mill, where hospital staff will hand them out to young and elderly patients over the Easter weekend.

In return, Wood’s Of Westgate will be presented with a certificate of appreciation that will be displayed at its premises.

Hayley, who has seen the salon thrive since opening it in the summer of 2021, said: “Thanks to everyone who is supporting us in spreading some springtime joy.”

The salon runs a similar initiative at Christmas too.

