News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Mansfield hair salon collects Easter eggs for children and elderly stuck in hospital

Children and the elderly, stuck in hospital over Easter, will have their spirits lifted by a caring hair salon in Mansfield.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:27 GMT- 1 min read

For customers and staff at the salon have been donating Easter eggs to be handed out to patients on wards at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

“We are making this a regular thing every year,” said Alanya Jennings, aged 27, award-winning manager of the Wood’s Of Westgate business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This year, our goal is to hit 150 eggs by Saturday, April 1, but any number would be greatly appreciated.

Alanya Jennings (left), manager of the Wood's Of Westgate hair salon in Mansfield, shows the Easter eggs already collected, with staff member Beth McLane (centre) and work-experience girl, Lexi Booth.
Alanya Jennings (left), manager of the Wood's Of Westgate hair salon in Mansfield, shows the Easter eggs already collected, with staff member Beth McLane (centre) and work-experience girl, Lexi Booth.
Alanya Jennings (left), manager of the Wood's Of Westgate hair salon in Mansfield, shows the Easter eggs already collected, with staff member Beth McLane (centre) and work-experience girl, Lexi Booth.
Most Popular

“As well as clientele and staff, our families and friends are donating. It’s brilliant.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s nice to do something positive and to give back to the community. Thanks to everyone who has donated. The eggs will light up a lot of faces this Easter.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Hundreds flock to opening of new coffee shop and veterans' hub in Sutton

Dozens of chocolate eggs have already been collected by the salon, which launched the appeal in February via social media.

In the build-up to Good Friday on April 7, salon owner Hayley Wood, 45, of Mansfield, will take them to King’s Mill, where hospital staff will hand them out to young and elderly patients over the Easter weekend.

In return, Wood’s Of Westgate will be presented with a certificate of appreciation to be displayed at its premises, on West Gate in Mansfield town centre,.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hayley, who has seen the salon thrive since opening it in the summer of 2021, said: “Thanks to everyone who is supporting us in spreading some springtime joy.”

The salon runs a similar initiative at Christmas too.

MansfieldKing's Mill HospitalSutton