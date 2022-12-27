Suspect charged after man run over by truck in Rainworth car park
A Clipstone man has appeared in court after another man suffered ‘life-altering injuries’ when he was run over in a Rainworth car park.
Police said the victim was run over by a truck following an altercation at a car park on Southwell Road East, on October 23.
Sam Sharpe, of Brownley Road, Clipstone, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice.
The 23-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 17.
Nottinghamshire Police said a group of people had gathered in the car park and after an altercation took place the victim was struck by the truck.
Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely serious incident which has left a man with life-altering injuries.
“We respond robustly to any reports of violence and street disorder, and I am pleased a suspect has now been placed before the courts.”