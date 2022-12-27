Police said the victim was run over by a truck following an altercation at a car park on Southwell Road East, on October 23.

Sam Sharpe, of Brownley Road, Clipstone, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 17.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Nottinghamshire Police said a group of people had gathered in the car park and after an altercation took place the victim was struck by the truck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely serious incident which has left a man with life-altering injuries.