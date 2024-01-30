Mansfield music and drama festival turns '100' as organisers seek sponsors for century celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival has run for 100 years with everything from amateur dramatics to poetry recitals, instrumental performances and full days celebrating some of the region’s top choirs and orchestras.

The festival is open to people of all ages and allows performers to participate as competitors or non-competitors in various classes.

Applicants are assessed, before the festival ends with a final concert.

Mansfield King Edward School at the music and drama festival, 1971.

Details on how to enter can be found at www.mansfieldmusicanddramafestival

The festival committee hope to hold special events to celebrate this occasion and details will be circulated in the coming weeks.

The competitions are to be held as follows:

Adjudicator Marie Dixon pictured with youngsters who took part in one of the classes at the music and drama festival in 2007.

Music on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 for individual items

Choirs and orchestras and/or bands will be at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Monday, March 18

Speech and drama on Thursday, March 21, Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23 at Henley Hall, St. Mark’s Church.

Queries can be answered by contacting 01623 627636

Festival organisers are also looking for sponsors to help them fund this special 100th anniversary, with business and individual supporters able to have their details published in the programme.

Paul Bacon, festival chairman, said “All our helpers give their services free because they want to encourage young people and help them gain personal confidence.

“The festival is only possible due to the continued and valued support of our sponsors and patrons.

“We are a charity and every contribution is vital to our continued success.”

Businesses can contact Paul at [email protected]