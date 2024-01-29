Mansfield residents 'cycle' at leisure centre in support of cancer charity
Friends of Bellamy – a group of residents from the Bellamy Road estate in Mansfield – hosted the fundraising cycle at Oak Tree Leisure Centre at the weekend.
The group aimed o hit their fundraising target of 80 miles per bike and reach £2,000 for prostate cancer UK.
In total, cyclists peddled 717.49 miles on Saturday, January 27 between 8am and 3pm, with hundreds raised on the fundraising page alone.
Readers can still make a donation in aid of the fundraiser by visiting https://shorturl.at/apzRT
Kerri Daft launched the fundraiser for the group after her husband Paul was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2023.
She said: “Wow. What a day. We are amazed by everyone who helped us.
“We would like to thank Enlighten The Shadows for staying with us all day and putting the miles on.”
Enlighten The Shadows is a community group offering mental health support for men, as formed in 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.
Kerri added: “Thank you to Oak Tree Leisure Centre for letting us host our event at the leisure centre and Over the Balloon for donating the balloon arch and the prostate cancer helium balloons.
“Mainly, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone that came, supported us, put some miles in, donated money and raised awareness.”