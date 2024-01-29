Mansfield residents 'cycle' at leisure centre in support of cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends of Bellamy – a group of residents from the Bellamy Road estate in Mansfield – hosted the fundraising cycle at Oak Tree Leisure Centre at the weekend.

The group aimed o hit their fundraising target of 80 miles per bike and reach £2,000 for prostate cancer UK.

In total, cyclists peddled 717.49 miles on Saturday, January 27 between 8am and 3pm, with hundreds raised on the fundraising page alone.

Residents gathered to cycle in aid of prostate cancer UK at Oak Tree Leisure Centre.

Readers can still make a donation in aid of the fundraiser by visiting https://shorturl.at/apzRT

Kerri Daft launched the fundraiser for the group after her husband Paul was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2023.

She said: “Wow. What a day. We are amazed by everyone who helped us.

Residents cycled more than 700 miles in just seven hours at Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Mansfield.

“We would like to thank Enlighten The Shadows for staying with us all day and putting the miles on.”

Enlighten The Shadows is a community group offering mental health support for men, as formed in 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerri added: “Thank you to Oak Tree Leisure Centre for letting us host our event at the leisure centre and Over the Balloon for donating the balloon arch and the prostate cancer helium balloons.