Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre seek young actors for a community production

In a future when the air has become unbreathable, three adult defendants fight to clear their names.

Called to account as the generation responsible for the environmental crisis that’s unfolding, they are being judged by a jury of 12 teenagers – those paying the price for the actions of their elders.

With their own futures hanging in the balance, are they seeking justice – or revenge?

Dawn King's play The Trials is to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre in August.

The 12 young actors will form a Young Community Cast playing the jury alongside three professional adult actors.

No previous acting experience is needed, just energy, enthusiasm and commitment.

Applicants must be aged between 12 and 22 years old as of March 9, 2024 and be available for all rehearsals and performances.

Casting workshops are being held on Saturday, March 9 at Mansfield Palace Theatre and Saturday, March 23 at Nottingham Playhouse.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis.

If casting workshop slots become full before the closing date, a waiting list will be set up.

The closing date to apply is Monday, February 26 at 5pm.

Full details and the application form are available on the Nottingham Playhouse website at

This powerful Dawn King play is co-directed by Omar Khan and Hannah Stone and designed by Maria Terry.

Hannah Stone said: “I’m really excited to assemble a brilliant diverse cast of young people to take on this powerful and important play and support them to perform their socks off on the main stages at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre.”

Omar Khan said: “I'm so looking forward to handing over the main stage to some local young people, so we can share this brilliant and important story about climate change.”

Adam Penford, artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “The Trials is a powerful play and one that speaks directly to young people.

“Directed by two exciting local theatre directors, and joining forces with our colleagues at Mansfield, the production is sure to be a cultural highlight of the summer.”

Listings:

Nottingham Playhouse on August 14-16

Press Night is on Thursday, August 15 at 7.30pm