Mansfield mum of Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw celebrates daughter's record-breaking success

By Phoebe Cox
Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:44 GMT
The mother of Mansfield Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw has expressed her pride in her daughter's record-breaking success, which she believes is the result of a lifetime of hard work and dedication.

Rosie Davies, mother of Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw, reached out to your Chad to express her “pride” in her daughter's ongoing success.

On Saturday, September 7, Charlotte won a gold medal in the 200-meter VL3 kayak final, which was a new event at this year's games.

Then during the following day (Sunday, September 8), the 37-year-old secured another gold in the 200-meter KL2 kayak final, breaking a Paralympic record in the process.

Rosie Davies in Paris with her daughter, Charlotte Henshaw.
Rosie Davies in Paris with her daughter, Charlotte Henshaw.

The Mansfield and Ashfield community expressed their support and admiration for the accomplished athlete, who once again brought fame to Mansfield with her historic victories.

One of Charlotte's vocal supporters was her mother, who could not have been prouder of her daughter’s sporting success.

Rosie, who has accompanied and supported Charlotte throughout her swimming and canoeing sporting careers, said it was a dream come true to see her daughter making history, following a lifetime of hard work and dedication.

She said: “It was fantastic to see my daughter win two Paralympic Gold Medals and make history by being the first female winner of the Va'a (VL3) and defend her title in the kayak (KL2).

“She also broke the Paralympic Games Best Time in both events.

“As always, I am extremely proud of Charlotte and look forward to celebrating her success.”

Other supporters who expressed their congratulations included Charlotte's friends, cousins, father, and stepmother.

