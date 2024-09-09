Mansfield and Ashfield full of praise as Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw wins double gold

By Phoebe Cox
Published 9th Sep 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 16:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mansfield and Ashfield supporters are full of praise following Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw's double gold win in Paris over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 7, Charlotte won a gold medal in the 200-meter VL3 kayak final, which was a new event at this year's games.

Then during the following day (Sunday, September 8), the 37-year-old secured another gold in the 200-meter KL2 kayak final, breaking a Paralympic record in the process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The community has since reacted to the news, full of praise for the Paralympian who took swimming lessons in Mansfield as a child before joining Team GB.

Charlotte Henshaw of Team Great Britain. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)placeholder image
Charlotte Henshaw of Team Great Britain. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Steve Yemm, the MP for Mansfield, expressed his “praise” for his “pal” Charlotte.

He said he was “delighted” to see her double win.

placeholder image
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, said: “Congratulations to Charlotte Henshaw on winning two gold medals in paracanoeing over the weekend at the Paralympic Games in Paris. What a fantastic achievement.”

Charlotte’s cousin, James Gibson, said: “Massive congratulations to my amazing cousin Charlotte Henshaw MBE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“First ever female double gold medallist in Paracanoe at a Paralympic Games.”

Glenn Smith, a friend of Charlotte’s from Mansfield, said: “The Charlotte Henshaw I know is a wonderful human and friend.

“But in order to win she has the heart of a lion as a competitor – and brought all those skills developed over 25 years together to truly become the champion she was born to be.”

From us at your Chad, congratulations Charlotte. Well done.

Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldParisLee Anderson

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice