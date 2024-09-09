Mansfield and Ashfield full of praise as Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw wins double gold

Mansfield and Ashfield supporters are full of praise following Paralympian Charlotte Henshaw's double gold win in Paris over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 7, Charlotte won a gold medal in the 200-meter VL3 kayak final, which was a new event at this year's games.

Then during the following day (Sunday, September 8), the 37-year-old secured another gold in the 200-meter KL2 kayak final, breaking a Paralympic record in the process.

The community has since reacted to the news, full of praise for the Paralympian who took swimming lessons in Mansfield as a child before joining Team GB.

Charlotte Henshaw of Team Great Britain. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Steve Yemm, the MP for Mansfield, expressed his “praise” for his “pal” Charlotte.

He said he was “delighted” to see her double win.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, said: “Congratulations to Charlotte Henshaw on winning two gold medals in paracanoeing over the weekend at the Paralympic Games in Paris. What a fantastic achievement.”

Charlotte’s cousin, James Gibson, said: “Massive congratulations to my amazing cousin Charlotte Henshaw MBE.

“First ever female double gold medallist in Paracanoe at a Paralympic Games.”

Glenn Smith, a friend of Charlotte’s from Mansfield, said: “The Charlotte Henshaw I know is a wonderful human and friend.

“But in order to win she has the heart of a lion as a competitor – and brought all those skills developed over 25 years together to truly become the champion she was born to be.”

From us at your Chad, congratulations Charlotte. Well done.