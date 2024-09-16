Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Mansfield are appealing for information regarding a vehicle theft, as a car owner was “shocked” to find her windows smashed and purse stolen.

Lisa Dean, from Beauty's Legacy, an animal welfare charity in Nottinghamshire, was in Mansfield on Sunday with a volunteer.

She said upon returning to her car, near Mansfield Travelodge, she discovered that the windows had been smashed in.

She said her purse was on the back seat, but clarified that her car had blacked out windows and the purse was not visible at the time.

Lisa shared an image of her car following the robbery.

Her purse contained her personal and charity banking cards.

She said she was alerted to the theft when her bank contacted her about fraudulent activity.

She said: “I feel shocked and appalled that someone could do this, especially taking money from our charity account.

“It left me feeling very unsafe and vulnerable. I urge people to come forward with information, dashcam or CCTV footage.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after reports of a theft from a motor vehicle in Church Lane, Mansfield, on Sunday, September 15.

“A window of the car was smashed and the victim’s purse which contained a quantity of cash and bank cards was stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing, including checking CCTV footage, to trace those responsible.”

Lisa said the robbery occurred between 12:55pm and 1:20pm on Sunday, September 15.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who has any other information which may help the investigation, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 301 of September, 15.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.