Mansfield MP speaks out on winter fuel vote amid pensioners' frustrations and fear

Mansfield MP Steve Yemm has stated his stance on the Winter Fuel Allowance vote, as the newly-elected MP expressed frustration with the Conservative party's financial mismanagement, emphasising that “tough decisions” were necessary despite widespread backlash among constituents.

Millions of pensioners may lose winter fuel payments this year following an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the cuts in Parliament.

The government secured a 120-vote majority, with 348 votes in favour and 228 against, for the plan to limit winter fuel payments to only the poorest pensioners.

Shouts of “shame” reverberated in the Commons chamber as the result was announced.

The policy is set to reduce the number of pensioners receiving up to £300 in payments from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

It is estimated that 17,000 pensioners in Mansfield could be affected by the budget cuts.

Despite Mr Yemm voting against plans to block the cuts in Parliament this week, he has pledged to ensure “long-term prosperity” for older residents.

In the days following the vote, hundreds of Chad readers expressed their frustration and fear, blaming the government for not prioritising pensioners.

One resident, who did not leave her name, called your Chad in tears, saying “the government would be responsible for winter deaths among the elderly”.

She added that her fears were sparked by approaching retirement age and worrying that she would not be able to heat her home.

Commenting on the recent bill, Lynn Collins said: “Shame on every one of them,” in response to a news story shared on how North Nottinghamshire MPs voted.

Paul McCrum added: “Yet the MPs that voted to take the winter fuel allowance off pensioners can claim fuel allowances on their expenses...”

But Gavin Mcgrory felt different about the cuts.

He said: “The allowance should be means tested – why is someone like Alan Sugar getting it? It is all a bit daft.”

Your Chad contacted Mr Yemm to inquire about his stance on the budget cut, following the backlash.

Mr Yemm said: “I can assure Mansfield voters that I am listening to what they have to say in relation to Winter Fuel Payments (WFP).

“I will continue to raise and discuss this issue with the ministerial team, and government – especially in reference to the options to expand criteria for eligibility for WFP beyond Pension Credit.

“I have also met this week with Age UK, Citizens Advice, Fuel Poverty Action and the End Fuel Poverty Coalition and other concerned organisations to hear what they have to say.

“This difficult decision was necessary because the previous Conservative government made a series of unfunded spending commitments and left a £22bn black hole in the country’s finances – threatening our economic stability.

“The last Labour government lifted over one million pensioners out of poverty.

“This government is committed to protecting the triple lock on pensions, despite many organisations urging us to scrap it.

“The triple lock will mean that, over the next five years, 12 million pensioners will see their state pension increase by thousands of pounds.

“In addition, we are prioritising support for pensioners through our Warm Homes Plan which will support investment in insulation and low carbon heating and upgrade millions of homes over this parliament and our renewal of the Household Support Fund (HSF).

“Pensioners and others struggling to heat their homes or afford other essential items over the colder months should contact the council or my office to see what support may be available to them from the HSF.

“I also want to be clear that Winter Fuel Payments will continue for anyone in receipt of Pension Credit, and I am keen to ensure that everyone eligible for pension credit is claiming it.

“I would encourage you, your friends, family and neighbours to check if you are eligible by visiting the following link: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility or by calling the Pension Credit claim line at 0800 99 1234.

“The government is also prioritising rebuilding our public services, which pensioners and others rely on.

“We have committed to reducing NHS waiting times to 18 weeks, ensuring people can see their GP and rebuilding our NHS.

“This government will always be open and transparent with the public about the state of the finances and the tough choices we must take to protect our economic stability.

“The Chancellor has been forced to set out these difficult steps to recover Conservative overspending.

“This includes the difficult decision that Winter Fuel Payments can now only be protected for the least well off pensioners.

“This is not a decision that the Labour government or I wanted or expected to make.

“I am very angry that the previous Conservative government knowingly overspent on departmental budgets, covered it up, called an election and ran away from the problem.”

However, Simon Francis, coordinator of End Fuel Poverty Coalition, contacted your Chad to dispute some of these claims.

Simon said: “There are elements of that which are misleading.

“The Warm Homes Plan is still to be published and will not be able to help pensioners on a meaningful scale for several years to come.

“The government’s extension of the Household Support Fund is at the same levels as in previous years.

“So, in reality this means the new government is telling local authorities to take money from families that had support through the scheme in previous years and give it to those who they have taken Winter Fuel Payment from.

“It's also worth noting that the GBP500m which the HSF has been given is the same level of funding as in previous years.

“It was introduced in winter 2021/22, so if you take into account inflation, keeping this at GBP500m for this winter is a real terms cut (if it had risen in line with inflation it should be GBP600m this winter).

“While some pensioners most in need will still get help under the plans, the majority of pensioners living in poverty will no longer get the Winter Fuel Payment.

“Age UK estimates that across the country 2.5m more pensioners will be in fuel poverty as a result of the decision of the MP and his colleagues.”