The 9 most mispronounced place names in and around Mansfield - including Blidworth and Annesley

Whether you live in our wonderful area, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.
Thankfully, Mansfield itself is difficult to pronounce wrong. But here are nine other place names around the town and further afield which are often misprounouced.
1. Blidworth
Blidworth is often pronounced "Blid-worth" by those who aren't familiar with the place. To most who know the area, it is usually said as "blid-uth". The correct pronunciation is up for debate. Photo: Google Maps
2. Rainworth
Much like Blidworth, many people pronounce the village name as "rain worth". You can see why many choose this, however most locals refer to the village as "ren-uth". It really is a matter of preference. Photo: Google Maps
3. Teversal
Although it might seem like common sense to most to pronounce this "tevver-sal", there are certain outsiders who might say it "tev-err-sal" in the same way as the word "reversal". Photo: Google Maps
4. Annesley
The correct way to pronounce this is "anz-lee" but many tend to say it "ann-ez-lee" - even people who live locally. Photo: Google Maps