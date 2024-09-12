A proud principal has revealed the secrets behind a Mansfield school’s success after a glowing report from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Mansfield Primary Academy, which has 235 children, aged three to 11, on its books, has been rated ‘Good’ both overall and in all five individual categories after an inspection just before the summer holidays.

Head David Jane said: “This recognition from Ofsted reflects the hard work and passion of our staff in creating a supportive and enriching environment for our pupils.

"Our focus on community, inclusivity and excellence is central to our mission, and we are excited to build on these strengths to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed.”

Principal David Jane with pupils at Mansfield Primary Academy celebrating the success of the school's Ofsted inspection.

The inspectors praised the Newgate Lane school for “building strong relationships with the community”, saying “staff get to know pupils and their families exceptionally well”.

"Pupils are happy here,” the Ofsted report noted. “They say the staff really care about them, and they feel well looked after. Parents appreciate this.”

In return, children “typically behave well”, living up to the school’s commitment to ‘the three Rs’ of respect, responsibility and resilience. “For those pupils who find this difficult, staff provide caring and constructive support,” the report said.

The inspectors described the curriculum as “broad, inspiring and ambitious”, adding that it was “brought to life by many exciting trips that provide memorable experiences for pupils”. These trips included a seaside camping expedition and a visit to the Tropical Butterfly House wildlife conservation park in Anston.

Wayne Norrie, chief executive officer of the Greenwood Academies Trust, which runs Mansfield Primary Academy on Newgate Lane.

In the early years, there was “a strong focus on developing language and communication skills”, while the school was “committed to making sure pupils learn to read very well”.

"Teachers carefully select books to ignite a love of reading, and pupils thoroughly enjoy their class novels,” the report went on.

Lessons were “effective”, while “engaging activities capture pupils’ interest”. Youngsters with special educational needs and/or disabilities did “particularly well”.

Ofsted also found that there are “many after-school clubs for pupils to develop their talents”. And “through a well-considered personal development curriculum, pupils learn about responsibility”.

The inspectors did find areas where the school could get better. For instance, ensuring that children in some subjects are able to “build their knowledge and learning over time” and teachers making more careful checks of pupils’ books to prevent their progress being hindered.

The report also determined that “pupils’ attendance is not as high as it should be”, although the school was “working with parents to find out the underlying reasons” and “helpful support” was reducing the number of absences.

In general, it stressed that “the school is determined to keep improving”, with staff “eager to take extra responsibility to support this” and receiving training to boost their development.

Mansfield Primary Academy is one 37 schools across the East Midlands run by the Greenwood Academies Trust. Its chief executive officer, Wayne Norrie, hailed the ‘Good’ rating as “a fantastic achievement and a true reflection of the dedication of staff and pupils”.

Mr Norrie added: “The school’s commitment to ensuring every child receives the highest quality education is evident, and we are proud to see them thrive.

"The school’s strong ties with the community, its inclusive values and its focus on nurturing each pupil’s potential are inspiring. We look forward to supporting its continued success.”