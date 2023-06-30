Mansfield man wins £62,000 just weeks after losing his job and having to call off his wedding

Craig Wise, aged 50, and fiancée Angie Stainton, 48, had just paid the deposit for their big day when Craig got the news he was being made redundant.

Now the pair are celebrating being able to pay off the wedding and can now book their honeymoon after winning £62,500 in the lottery’s Millionaire Street prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are among 14 households on Lymington Road who have shared a jackpot of £1m between them.

Craig Wise and Angie Stainton can now look forward to their wedding

Angie, a nurse King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, said: “Craig was made redundant at the end of April.

"We’d booked our wedding and paid the deposit on the Monday and by the Friday he was out of a job.

“We had to put the wedding on hold because we didn’t know how long he’d be out of work for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Awful thoughts go through your mind, but this feels surreal, it’s taken my words away.”

Stunned Chantelle Johnson had two winning tickets

The couple, who have been together for 13 years, have five children and one grandchild between them and can finally tie the knot next year.

Angie continued: “Thankfully Craig got a new job this month, so the wedding is back on.

"This will pay for it, and we can definitely book the honeymoon now!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig, who works in e-commerce, was at his new job when Angie rang to tell him the amazing news.

Steve Sherwin is going to treat his sons to a bucket list holiday

Craig said: “At the minute there’s just fresh air going through my head.

“I think the coffees are going to be on me at work.”

Neighbourhood success

Angie was also thrilled so many of their neighbours had won, including next-door neighbour Robin Feirn.

Motorhead Robin Feirn wants a new motorbike

She said: “This is a smashing community, Robin has motorbikes and Craig used to ride them, so if I ever lose Craig, I know he’s probably next door in Robin’s garage tinkering with bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Craig’s looking for a new weekend project, so I can see us clearing out a bit of garage space and putting our heads together with our neighbour for a new bike.”

Robin , aged 65, also bagged £62,500 and described the cash windfall as “life-altering”.

The retired mechanic said: “I’m normally full of rattle but I’m totally blown away.

“I won £1,600 in 2018 and I was surprised with that, but I’ve been stopped me dead with this one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin’s plans for the win include treating his dogs, springer spaniel Jerry, and pitbull Clyde.

Karen and Dale Walker scored a £125,000 win

He said: “The dogs won’t go short. I might get a new motorbike and my daughter Rebecca, who’s 33, could do with a new car so I’ll see them right.”

Across the road, Karen Walker, aged 49, said her “dreams can come true” after she won the largest sum of £125,000.

Factory worker Karen, who plays with two tickets, plans to use the money to help make life easier for hubby Dale Walker, aged 45, who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s overwhelming because I’ve never had this much money in my life before.

“We can get the bathroom, kitchen, conservatory, flooring and everything done now.

“It’s always been a dream up until now but now the dream is here.”

Dale said: “This will make life so much easier because with my condition I can no longer work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can make the house more user-friendly for me, especially for when I do eventually get worse.”

Karen also thanked her late dad Donald for her lottery luck after he passed away in May.

She said: “A week after his funeral I said, ‘I could do with a Postcode Lottery win’ and it’s ironic that I said it and now I’ve won.

“He’s definitely looking out for me.”

Set up for life

Gobsmacked mum Chantelle Johnson, aged 31, also picked up £125,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training manager said: “This money has set us up for life.

“I can’t even say the amount out loud yet, it’s going to make a world of difference.”

Chantelle is now planning to buy her first home and treat her four-year-old daughter Bonnie to a trip to Disney World in Florida.

She said: “It couldn’t come at a better time because my landlord is selling the house I’ve been renting. I can now buy my first house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bonnie has never been abroad and I’ve always wanted to take her to Florida.

"My parents took me there when I was a kid and I want her to have the same amazing memories.”

Electricity board worker Steve Sherwin, aged 57, teared up when he saw the prize and also has Disney in mind.

He said: “I must be dreaming, this is going to change my life.

“You don’t think you will win, but you can and I have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dad-of-two says the win will help him realise a lifetime dream of taking his sons to the popular holiday destination.

Steve said: “It’s been a lifetime dream of mine to take Kyle, aged 27, and Tyler, aged 19, to Disney World.

"It’s so expensive that it’s never been possible, but it is now.”

Dreams come true

Mum-of-one Helen Tasker, aged 39, says the win will make her six-year-old daughter Daisy’s dreams come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen, a self-employed internet assessor, said: “We haven’t been on holiday since Daisy was born because we didn’t have the money.

"She’s been dying to go on an aeroplane – I think we’ll do Gran Canaria all inclusive.”

Helen has lived on Lymington Road for nine years with partner Tom, aged 38, a medical factory supervisor.

She said: “This is our first house, so we can’t move now.

“We’ve been due some luck, we don’t get much so we won’t be taking this for granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also among the winners on Lymington Road was Julieanne O’Neill, 39, 48-year-old Dawn Cojocariu, Glenys Thorpe, 72, and 64-year-old Jan Switaj, who all scooped £62,500 each.

The other winners chose to remain anonymous.