News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

The Mansfield areas where property values are rising the fastest

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.
By John Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 18:57 BST

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month, but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

Here are the Mansfield areas which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

Market Warsop saw prices rise by 14.1 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £170,000 in 2022.

1. Market Warsop

Market Warsop saw prices rise by 14.1 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £170,000 in 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Eakring & Ling Forest saw prices rise by 11.4 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £195,000 in 2022.

2. Eakring & Ling Forest

Eakring & Ling Forest saw prices rise by 11.4 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £195,000 in 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Newgate & Carr Bank saw prices rise by 10.9 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £127,500 in 2022.

3. Newgate & Carr Bank

Newgate & Carr Bank saw prices rise by 10.9 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £127,500 in 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Grange Farm & Ladybrook saw prices rise by 10.3 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £160,000 in 2022.

4. Grange Farm & Ladybrook

Grange Farm & Ladybrook saw prices rise by 10.3 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £160,000 in 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:MansfieldHouse Price IndexEngland