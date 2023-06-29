The Mansfield areas where property values are rising the fastest

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month, but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

Here are the Mansfield areas which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . Market Warsop Market Warsop saw prices rise by 14.1 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £170,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Eakring & Ling Forest Eakring & Ling Forest saw prices rise by 11.4 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £195,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Newgate & Carr Bank Newgate & Carr Bank saw prices rise by 10.9 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £127,500 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Grange Farm & Ladybrook Grange Farm & Ladybrook saw prices rise by 10.3 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £160,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales