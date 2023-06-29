Boughton woman holding special party in memory of dad to support dementia care

Sharon Weston, aged 44, is also holding the event in memory of her dad Kenneth Saxton, whom she cared for for many years.

Kenneth, who died when he was 72, was head caretaker at Rufford School for many years and one woman who worked with him as a cleaner, Julie English, now runs South Forest Leisure Complex in Edwinstowe.

So it made immediate sense to host the event there – and Sharon says Julie was only too happy to help as a close family friend for many years.

Sharon Weston with her dad Kenneth Saxton. Picture: Sharon Weston

Sharon now also wants local businesses to get involved by donating raffle prizes for the night.

She said: “I lost my dad just more than two years ago to dementia – he had Parkinson’s and dementia side by side.

“I was his carer for years and it was a really hard slog and since he died I've wanted to do something for the Dementia UK charity, so I’ve organised this charity night.

“My dad was such a fun bubbly character, he loved a laugh and joke and loved dressing up, which is why we’re making fancy dress compulsory for this event.

“It’s all about him and what a fantastic person he was.

“He had a great sense of humour and he loved Julie to bits and he was a regular at South Forest.

“He loved everybody, he loved his grandkids and he was just a great dad.

“Julie worked with my dad at Rufford School and we were all regulars at the South Forest, so I approached her about an ’80s night for Dementia Uk.

“Julie and her staff at were totally on board with this idea and excited to make the plans so within minutes the date and room was booked.

“When we opened the diary to see what dates were available, it fell open on the weekend of September 2-3.

“My dad’s birthday was September 1 and mine’s September 3, so it had to be Saturday, September 2 – I think my dad was looking down on us with that.

“There will be prizes for the best fancy dress and hopefully with enough donations we could also have a raffle.

“I’m looking for enough to have first, second and third prizes in the fancy dress and then the raffle as well

“I’m appealing for any local companies that would like to donate a prize to get in touch.

“Anything at all would be fantastic and if anyone out there can provide a photo booth too, that would be wonderful.

“Our aim to is have as much fun as possible and at the same time raise as much money as possible for this charity.

“We’ve all, in some way or another, been affected by dementia, be it a family member, a friend or a colleague, so let's help and do our bit .

Tickets are £10,and are available either from Sharon, or the reception at South Forest.