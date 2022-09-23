Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support
There will be a weekend of events at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The events will be taking place from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2, with a coffee and cake morning starting things off from 10am to noon.
You can even bring your racket and try your skills against a professional coach with the chance to win a prize, or you can just enjoy the refreshments.
For those who can't make it to the morning there will more cake and sandwiches in the evening from 6pm to 8pm, again with or without some tennis.
And throughout the weekend you can book a court online and the full 'pay to play' fee of £10 per court per hour will be donated to the charity.
Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase with the chance to win a one hour tennis coaching session.