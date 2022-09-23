The events will be taking place from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 2, with a coffee and cake morning starting things off from 10am to noon.

You can even bring your racket and try your skills against a professional coach with the chance to win a prize, or you can just enjoy the refreshments.

For those who can't make it to the morning there will more cake and sandwiches in the evening from 6pm to 8pm, again with or without some tennis.

Junior club members on the courts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And throughout the weekend you can book a court online and the full 'pay to play' fee of £10 per court per hour will be donated to the charity.