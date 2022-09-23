Mansfield and Ashfield schools to receive share of £9.5 million in ambitious improvement programme

The improvements for each school are variable depending on requirements but the programme includes replacing ceilings, installing air source heat pumps and upgrading lighting and electrics.

A total of 23 primary and infant schools will benefit over the next two years in a multi-million-pound investment from the council’s School Building Improvement Programme (SBIP), designed and delivered by Arc Partnership, a joint venture between the council and SCAPE.

Coun Tracey Taylor, cabinet member for Children and Young People, said: “This council is committed to having fit-for-purpose schools, and the £9.5m school building improvement programme for the next two years will deliver them.

Northfield Primary and Nursery School in Mansfield Woodhouse is among those set to receive funding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m delighted we’ve now set out our plans to enhance the buildings of more than 20 schools across Nottinghamshire – every borough or district will receive a slice of investment from the programme.

“We pledged in our ten-year council plan to provide sufficient school places and to give parents a greater choice and getting our schools’ infrastructure up to speed will help towards this ambition.”

Dalestorth Primary School in Sutton will receive £850,490 to replace the gas fired boiler with a modern energy efficient gas boiler due to limited space external to the boiler room, replace emergency lighting, general lighting with LED equivalent and install absence detection lighting controls.

Heatherley Primary School in Forest Town will receive £52,800 to replace sections of the roof elevation and remove unrequired roof lights and tile over to resolve roof leaks.

Morvern Park Primary School in Kirkby will receive £640,930 to replace roof battens, valleys, hip tiles, slates and flashing on pitched roofs, install loft insulation and replace roof light, replace gutter and pipes for PVC and upgrade all flat roofs and roof lights.

Northfield Primary School in Mansfield Woodhouse will receive £170,860 for a conversion and renovation of the kitchen from gas to modern electric, eliminating the ventilation issues associated with the gas installation.

Orchard Primary School in Kirkby will receive £815,419 for a replacement of ceiling, including works to ceiling tiles, upgrade lighting, replace wireless fire alarm system for wired system and incorporating works identified through the site risk assessments, replace flat roof covering and improve insulation, replace pitched roof with new slat and re bed the ridge tiles to newer roof elevations.

St Peters C of E Primary School in Mansfield will receive £478,210 to replace oil fired boiler with air source heat pumps, upgrade existing electrical supply and replace all heat emitters, upgrade ceilings tiles, general lighting and emergency lighting where required.

The council will also use part of a £60m allocation provided by the Department for Education to open a satellite SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) facility at King Edward School in Mansfield and to expand the Newark Orchard School.

Coun Keith Girling, cabinet member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said: “I’m excited for the school-building work we are undertaking in Newark and Mansfield.