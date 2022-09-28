Katie Griffiths, from Mansfield, works at Campions Hairdressing on Church Street, Mansfield.

The 25-year-old, from Mansfield, said she had always wanted to take part in thefamous race, but as she did not have a running background, it was something she had been apprehensive about.

She said it was during a New Year’s gathering at the end of 2021, when she decided to set a fundraising goal for herself.

Katie Griffiths from Mansfield, pictured with her fiancé, Matthew Nelson.

Katie, with the support of her fiancé, Matthew Nelson, has raised more than £600 for the Meningitis Research Foundation – smashing her £325 target – through the Great North Run earlier this month.

The Great North Run is the largest half marathon in the world, taking place every September, where participants run between Newcastle and South Shields.

Katie said: “Matthew comes from a family of runners, so it was his father Kenny who actually pushed for me to do this.

“Kenny has completed the run eight times and raised thousands for charities in the past.

“Matthew has completed the Great North Run before and even attended the London Marathon virtually with a busted knee.

“He has basically been my personal trainer throughout all of this.

“I chose a meningitis charity as it is not always talked about and I felt like it would be good to support a smaller and lesser-known charity.

“There is a lady who comes into my work who has a son affected by meningitis, so from there really – I wanted to do something to raise more awareness and support a great cause.

“The fundraising page is still open, so people are more than welcome to make donations over the coming weeks.

“I am so happy with the donations as I know times are tough, but people have still reached out and donated what they can.

“I really appreciate it – I am just so thrilled to have completed the race, given it started out as a New Year’s resolution, but became a reality.”

