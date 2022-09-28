‘Significant interest’ from Nottinghamshire voluntary groups in fresh support for Ukrainians

The authority says it has seen ‘significant early interest’ in the Homes for Ukraine grant programme to provide financial support to voluntary and community groups assisting refugees.

The HFU Scheme allows Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored by individuals or organisations who can offer them a home such as a spare room or unoccupied residential unit.

So far, the council has awarded £39,895 to nine applicants, including the Bassetlaw Support Group, Newark & Sherwood Community & Voluntary Service and Worksop’s St John’s Church.

Ukrainian refugees disembark from an aircraft after fleeing their homeland.

Given the interest in the scheme in Nottinghamshire since it was launched in July, the council has decided to increase the amount of funding given to the HFU programme, from £100,000 to £200,000.

Applicants must ‘demonstrate how the fund can support emerging projects and activities that meet the identified additional needs of Ukraine refugees and the communities helping them’.

Projects and activities can include costs associated with supporting English language classes, advice and support on financial matters, tackling loneliness and isolation, promoting health and well-being and organising community events.

Organisations can apply for up to £5,000 per project/activity.

Council documents state: “There has been significant early interest in the programme, as demonstrated by the number of applications already received. Further the number of Ukrainian refugees resettling in the county continues to increase.