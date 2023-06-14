News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield hairdresser is wizard of Oz with international honour

A Mansfield hairdresser has been named international hairdresser of the year at a prestigious award ceremony.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:16 BST

Mark Leeson, a hairdresser for more than 35 years, has been named international hairdresser of the year 2023 at the Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards.

At the gala ceremony in Sydney, Mark was named with the prized honour, cementing his position as a leading figure in the global hair industry.

Mark said: “To be acknowledged once again for the passion and dedication we put into the profession we love is humbling. It has been an exceptionally busy year for us, both in the salon and with shows, shoots and education.

Mark Leeson.Mark Leeson.
“We are always grateful for the support from our team and our loyal, local clients. To know that our reputation is recognised on the world stage too is truly an honour.”

It is the latest in a string of awards for Mark – crowned British hairdresser of the year in 2014 – and his team. Today he trains and showcases his work all around the world, with a salon on Regent Street in Mansfield town centre, as well as one in Chesterfield.

Mark represents the best of Mansfield on an international stage, as he is global ambassador for Revlon Professional.

He has notched up many of the most prized accolades in the hair world alongside his salon co-owner and creative director Richard Darby, plus his art team – and is again in the running to be named hairdresser of the year at the British Hairdressing Awards 2023.

