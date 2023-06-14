Mark Leeson, a hairdresser for more than 35 years, has been named international hairdresser of the year 2023 at the Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards.

At the gala ceremony in Sydney, Mark was named with the prized honour, cementing his position as a leading figure in the global hair industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark said: “To be acknowledged once again for the passion and dedication we put into the profession we love is humbling. It has been an exceptionally busy year for us, both in the salon and with shows, shoots and education.

Mark Leeson.

“We are always grateful for the support from our team and our loyal, local clients. To know that our reputation is recognised on the world stage too is truly an honour.”

It is the latest in a string of awards for Mark – crowned British hairdresser of the year in 2014 – and his team. Today he trains and showcases his work all around the world, with a salon on Regent Street in Mansfield town centre, as well as one in Chesterfield.

Mark represents the best of Mansfield on an international stage, as he is global ambassador for Revlon Professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad