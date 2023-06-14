Beauty awards launched by Blidworth app creator sees big wins for Mansfield area

The SOS Beauty Awards ceremony launched in 2023 to celebrate the success of SOS Beauty mobile application by Faye Finaro.

Faye, a model of 14 years who has worked in the education industry through sales and marketing, launched the networking app after identifying a need for online industry support.

SOS Beauty also won the innovation award and received a commendation for best new business at your Chad Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Faye Finaro, of SOS Beauty, receives her innovation award from Mick Shaw, Plastek UK vice-president.

Faye said: “I identified that the hair and beauty industry needed a lot of support, especially with running the promotional and online side of business.

“I also thought the award ceremony was a good way for businesses to gain recognition and receive exposure.

“I contacted sponsors and it took off from there. Sponsors thought it was great to support smaller businesses, especially the self-employed sector.”

The lavish red carpet event saw 180 guests from the hair, beauty and aesthetics industry attend a ceremony at Nottingham Crowne Plaza hotel, with 25 categories up for grabs.

The judging panel included globally-renowned experts including Nottingham-based Karolina Grzelewska, a celebrity hairstylist who sits on global judging panels.

Faye thanked everyone for their support and congratulated all the winners. She said: “It is great to showcase local talent on a national stage like this.

“We are honoured to have so many local winners and we hope this encourages other local businesses to get involved in next years awards.”

Award nominations for 2024 are now open at wwww.sosbeautyawards.co.uk

Sponsors

Sponsors include businesses in the Mansfield area, including UALIF, leading awarding body for aesthetics qualifications who have offices at Ransom Wood Business Park.

Other main awards were sponsored by beauty companies Plastek UK, ICS Renewables and Chelsea Murphy of Chelsea Marie Cosmetics, a Mansfield mum and entrepreneur.

National sponsors come onboard as well as finalists from Scotland down to Taunton.

Local winners

Melissa Platts, 16, from Mansfield, secured the rising star award for starting her own beauty business and showing extremely high standards in her practices.