Salon in Mansfield spreads Christmas cheer for King's Mill Hospital patients

For Wood’s Of Westgate has organised a collection of Christmas selection boxes for young and elderly patients at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton.

And already, dozens have been donated by generous customers of the popular salon.

Award-winning manager Alanya Jennings said: “Thankyou to all our very kind clients who have donated.

Salon owner Hayley Wood (left) and manager Alanya Jennings with some of the selection boxes that Wood's Of Westgate has collected so far.

"We have about 60 boxes at the moment, but we would like to reach 100.

"There is still time to donate before the salon owner, Hayley Wood, and myself take them to the hospital on Monday, December 12. The boxes will go the children’s services and care for the elderly wards.”

The gesture follows a similar initiative last Easter when the salon collected and handed over 134 Easter eggs for young and elderly patients stuck at King’s Mill over the holiday.

