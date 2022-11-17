Alanya Jennings, who is manager of the Wood’s Of Westgate salon, has been named runner-up in the best beautician category at the UK Beauty Awards 2022.

It’s the pinnacle of 27-year-old Alanya’s career so far after rising from work-experience girl to the elite of her profession.

"When I read the certificate that said I was second best in the UK, I was so shocked and over the moon,” she beamed.

Alanya Jennings, manager of the Wood's Of Westgate salon in Mansfield town centre, with her award.

"To have my work recognised at a national level is just something else.

"In the seven years I have worked in the industry, I never thought this would happen.

"And it wouldn’t have happened without my fantastic clients. Their continued support has made this possible – even those with their crazy nail-designs!”

Alanya’s accolade is also reward for her persistence. She fell in love with the beauty industry as a young teenager at school, completed work experience in a busy salon and gained her qualifications at college. But she struggled to get the job she wanted and had to find other work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finally making her breakthrough, the Covid pandemic caused more frustration. But then she became friends with lecturer Hayley Wood and, together, they opened Wood’s Of Westgate in the summer of last year.

"It has gone amazingly well,” said Alanya. “Working at the salon has opened many doors, and I am so grateful for everything Hayley has done for me.”

The UK Beauty Awards are open to all professionals who work in the beauty, hair, make-up, nails and skincare sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauticians from across the country entered Alanya’s category, and they had to answer in-depth questions about why they deserved the award.

"I found out in July that I had been selected as a finalist, which was an amazing achievement for me,” said Alanya.

"Sadly, I could not make it to the finals ceremony, but the next day, I received the information that I was runner-up.

“It really shows that hard work and determination pays off. Now I want to up my game and take first place next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad