The £3.2m project will see a new café, community space, forest school, picnic area and several play areas will be built.

It is hoped the improved facilities will encourage people to travel from further away and increase pride in the park.

There will also be improvements to the path, a boardwalk near the lake and the creation of a new wetland habitat.

Work for £3.2m improvements to Berry Hill Park has been given the go-ahead. Photo: Google

The refurbishment will be paid for from the £12m grant that the Making Mansfield Place Board was awarded from the central Government Towns Fund in 2021.

The existing café, play areas and toilets near the car park will be removed and replaced with grassland.

A former football pitch would be reinstated, and Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club would retain their cross-country route across the park.

The planning application suggests the site could be used for events and public art exhibitions in future.

The application was submitted by Mansfield Council with Erect Architecture as the designer.

The council planning committee approved the plans last December and now council officers have rubber-stamped them, giving the green light for the work to begin.

Ten comments were receiving from members of the public, with some saying the plans would ‘provide long-awaited improvements to the park’.

However, others weren’t happy about the loss of green space, and said moving the current facilities would have an adverse impact on the park.

One person also called for there to be a memorial to miners on the site to mark the area’s industrial heritage.

The Towns Fund cash will also go towards another 12 projects in the area which will improve community, health and educational outcomes.

The park was originally part of the estate belonging to the Georgian Berry Hill Hall, and was used during the 20th century as a recreation ground for the mining families who lived in the area.

The Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation later handed management over to the council.