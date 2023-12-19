Plans for Mansfield's Berry Hill Park to become a ‘Destination Park’ given the go ahead
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mansfield District Council planning committee met yesterday (December 18) to discuss the Berry Hill Park scheme proposals, which will see new and improved accessible footpaths, two new play areas, and a new building with a multi-functional space, café, and toilets, following public consultation in 2022 to identify the key priorities for the park.
Funding for the £3.23m park works was made possible thanks to an allocation of £2.994m from the government’s Towns Fund.
The shortfall will come from the authority’s existing capital budget for Berry Hill Park. These works form part of a wider masterplan developed for the park which will guide further potential investment should funding become available.
It is now anticipated that work can commence in April 2024 and be completed and open to the public by Spring 2025.
Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said this go ahead marked an important milestone in transforming this iconic green space.
He said: “I am thrilled that we have reached this key moment in bringing forward much-needed improvements to Berry Hill Park, for everyone to use and benefit from.
“This funding is the biggest one-off investment any of our parks has seen, and we cannot wait to get the ball rolling and see these works come forward.
“These new, high-quality facilities will not only help improve the health and well-being of visitors and residents to the park but attract people from across the district and further afield to revisit time and time in the years to come.
“We listened carefully to the views offered us through our extensive consultation, balancing the important heritage of the park with the opportunity to hold new events and encourage greater accessibility.
“With these upgrades across the park, it will enhance the offering and make the green space a must-visit place in Mansfield.
“A Destination Park aims to offer an experience that goes above and beyond what an average park would offer.
“It is hoped that these new facilities and changes will draw in more visitors to the district, which would boost the local economy."