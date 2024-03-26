Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is estimated that only 15 per cent of primary schools in England are currently holding the highest possible rating from Ofsted inspectors.

But Crescent Primary School, which serves the Bull Farm Estate, is one of them after receiving a second successive ‘Outstanding’ verdict this month to back up a similar achievement in 2018.

The Booth Crescent school, which has 437 children, aged three to 11, on its books, was praised by inspectors for providing “an exceptional education for its pupils”.

A bird's eye view of Crescent Primary School on the Bull Farm Estate in Mansfield, which has been rated 'Outstanding" again by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

The Ofsted report said: “Staff have the very highest of expectations for all pupils, many of whom are disadvantaged. They expertly deliver interesting and challenging lessons.

"Pupils rise enthusiastically to the challenge. They work hard, enjoy learning and achieve well.”

In their report, the inspectors hailed the Crescent children’s behaviour as “exemplary”, with early-years children “eagerly following well-established routines” and older youngsters “displaying consistently positive attitudes to learning”.

"Passionate and caring staff know the pupils very well,” the report went on. “Pupils trust the staff to help them resolve any problems quickly and to keep them safe”.

Children at Crescent Primary School in Mansfield meet the town's gold medal-winning Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

With regard to the school’s curriculum, Ofsted described it as “extremely ambitious” and ”well sequenced” and one that “encouraged pupils to be aspirational and to dream big”. As a result, “pupils make very good progress, especially in maths and writing”.

Teachers were praised for their “excellent subject knowledge” and for delivering “engaging lessons”, particularly in reading, maths, history and art. New phonics lessons had also been overseen “expertly”.

The report revealed that teachers at Crescent also ”adapt lessons skilfully” for pupils with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND). These youngsters were given “excellent support when it is needed, helping them to develop resilience and independence”.

Similarly, early-years children “get off to a flying start”, Ofsted found. “They quickly develop social and communication skills, and work and play together happily in well-resourced classrooms,” the report said.

To support their education, Crescent pupils are “provided with a rich set of experiences they may not otherwise have access to”, the inspectors found. These included visits to theatres and museums and the chance to take part in after-school clubs for sports and creative and performing arts.

Pupils were also “proud to take on roles of responsibility, such as ambassadors, eco-warriors and play leaders”.

The Ofsted report is a triumph for head teacher Rachel Spray, who took over the Crescent reins in 2020, and for the governing body, which is chaired by Martin Senior and was praised by the inspectors for providing “very effective support and challenge to school leaders”.

Ofsted noted that all the pupils “are guided by the school’s values to be tolerant and respectful of differences”, and they “demonstrate mature attitudes to diversity and equality”.

The report continued: “The school places a high priority on the wellbeing of pupils. Those who struggle to regulate their emotions or display challenging behaviour receive exceptional levels of care and support. The vast majority attend school well.”