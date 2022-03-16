Mansfield furniture manufacturer lands £3.1 million contract for residential scheme in Glasgow
Mansfield based furniture and fitout specialists Deanestor has been awarded a £3.1 million contract to manufacture and install bespoke kitchens and wardrobes for a new £80 million build-to-rent scheme in Glasgow.
Holland Park is Deanestor’s first build-to-rent contract in Scotland.
It follows its successful delivery of multiple fitout projects for private rental schemes in other parts of the UK, and the company’s long track record of providing furniture solutions for major new developments across Scotland.
Deanestor will provide 433 contemporary kitchens and 599 wardrobe sets for the high-tech studios and apartments in Holland Park.
Set around a new public courtyard, the development will provide 433 homes for rent in four buildings up to 22 storeys, creating a vibrant community of around 900 people.
Deanestor has been awarded the contract by Robertson Group and the scheme is being developed by Moda Living.
William Tonkinson, managing director of Deanestor, said: “We engaged with Robertson, the main contractor, at the early planning stages of this project and so were able to develop the furniture solutions to meet Moda Living’s stringent design, cost, quality, and programme requirements.
"We look forward to starting on site, and to completing the furniture and fitout works by Spring 2023.
“Demand for our kitchen and fitted bedroom furniture solutions continues to rise in the fast-growing UK build-to-rent sector.”
