East Midlands workers put in £1.7 billion worth of unpaid overtime during the last year
East Midlands employers claimed £1.7 billion of free labour last year because of workers doing unpaid overtime, according to new analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC).
In the East Midlands, 12.3 per cent of employees did unpaid overtime, averaging 8.2 hours per week, on average, that’s equivalent to £6,748 a year of wages unpaid.
TUC regional secretary, Lee Barron, said: “Most of us are happy to put in some extra time when it’s needed, but we should get that time back when it’s quieter. Nobody should end up doing work they don’t get paid for.”
“If the government does not take action to supporter workers, they will end up working longer hours for less pay.”
