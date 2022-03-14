East Midlands workers put in £1.7 billion worth of unpaid overtime during the last year

In the East Midlands, 12.3 per cent of employees did unpaid overtime, averaging 8.2 hours per week, on average, that’s equivalent to £6,748 a year of wages unpaid.

TUC regional secretary, Lee Barron, said: “Most of us are happy to put in some extra time when it’s needed, but we should get that time back when it’s quieter. Nobody should end up doing work they don’t get paid for.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands employers claimed £1.7 billion of free labour last year

“If the government does not take action to supporter workers, they will end up working longer hours for less pay.”