Mansfield fundraiser will contrinbute to bench in memory of 'much-respected' councillor Vaughan Hopewell

People in Oak Tree are raising funds for a tribute to Vaughan Hopewell, following his sudden death in June.

Mr Hopewell served the ward on Mansfield Council for 11 years on behalf of Mansfield Independents, following his election in May 2011.

Following his death, he was described as a ‘much-respected and active community councillor over the years’.

The late Vaughan Hopewell.

Residents have since come together and arranged a fundraising concert to raise money for a memorial bench in memory of Mr Hopewell.

The fundraising event, featuring a buffet and entertainment, will be held at Intake Business Park, Kirkland Avenue, on Saturday, September 24, from 7pm.

Alison Waring, manager of Mansfield community charity Jigsaw, worked alongside Mr Hopewell for 15 years.

She said: “We really want to do something special for Vaughan as he was a great councillor and cared deeply for Oak Tree and the community.

The remembrance concert will be held this weekend.

“He was always helping people and was passionate about mental health charities and community support.

“He would often be volunteering most days and essentially working seven days a week, to support as many residents as he could.

“Vaughan was a lovely man and really worked hard to make a difference.

“Oak Tree over the years has lost some of its community services, such as the centre – Barry Hill – where we both worked.

“Vaughan was working on getting a community centre back for residents.

“He was a big fan of singing and he had a lovely voice, so we felt it was fitting to have a remembrance concert.”

She said Coun Brian Lohan, Labour member for Portland, had already donated £100.

She said: “We want to buy a bench as a way to commemorate Vaughan and celebrate his community legacy – Vaughan was even nominated for charity worker of the year with the BBC.

“It is very sad he cannot be here to experience and celebrate that.”