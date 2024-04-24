Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield residents Andrew Longmead and Lee Westwood have successfully completed the Marathon des Sables Legendary, which is considered the ‘toughest foot race in the world’.

The gruelling seven-day, 156-mile race took place across the Sahara Desert, with temperatures reaching up to 53 degrees Celsius.

Andrew and Lee carried food and equipment on their backs and slept in tents overnight.

The pair raised over £6,000 for their chosen charities, the John Eastwood Hospice and the Royal British Legion.

Supporters can still donate to the fundraising page at https://shorturl.at/FOV01.

Andrew and Lee both have connections with the Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club and trained intensively for the event.

They may have been spotted training in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield districts over the past several months, carrying their recognisable MDS (Marathon des Sables) backpacks weighing over a stone.

Their training and preparation has included running from Mansfield to Nottingham to participate in the Robin Hood Half Marathon in September, as well as completing five back-to-back marathons over Christmas.

Andrew said: “It was relentless, with an average temperature of just under 50 degrees – although one day it peaked at an incredible 53 degrees in the dunes. For Lord of the Rings fans, the terrain was akin to the journey to Mordor.”

Lee added: “This was the most epic and brutal adventure of our lives.