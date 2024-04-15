Mansfield Harriers impress in road competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unlike the Midland event two weeks earlier the National race consisted of six long and short legs with the long legs being the odd numbers. Dan Nugent went out first recording 30.36 handing over to Jake Richardson who was making his club debut and he put in a terrific run to record 17.19. Drew Hurst followed up with 31.41, Adam Wright 18.09, Lewis Boswell 29.31, George Holden 18.10, Dan Wheat 30.13, Rob Kendrick 18.43, Richie Talbot 30.21, Jamie Macintyre 18.59, Dave Cass 32.03 and Dylan Janetta 18.41.

The London mini marathon trials were held at New College Leicester over a distance of 2.6 Kilometres. With the first six to qualify to represent the East Midlands at the prestigious event competition was fierce. The Mansfield athletes all put in superb runs with five qualifying for the big event. Ed Sankey, Jude Ryan, Eddie Holden qualified in the Under 17 boys, Teddy Macintyre the Under 13 boys and Charley Whysall the Under 13 girls. All the other competing athletes were close to selection with Isla Millns competing in the Under 13 girls, Maisy Slack Under 15 girls, Oliver Buglass Under 15 boys, Amy Newbould Under 17 girls and Reece Carver the Under 17 boys.

Kristian Watson and Jan Bailey made the journey to Germany to race the Berlin Half Marathon with both feeling the heat on an extremely warm day. Nursing a hamstring niggle that came on at about 5 miles Kristian recorded 73.16 and Jan recorded 73.39 which was good enough for him to win the Masters 45 age group, which is a superb achievement in such a big race.

Jake Richardson on his debut race for Mansfield