Mansfield foodbank thank community and supermarket for 'biggest' winter collection yet

A Mansfield food bank has thanked the community after a successful winter food collection at Tesco saw hundreds of items collected, ranging from food, toiletries and essentials – smashing previous records.

By Phoebe Cox
5 minutes ago - 2 min read

A winter food collection at Oak Tree Lane Tesco on Jubilee Way saw hundreds of foods and toiletries donated to Sherwood Forest Foodbank.

Sherwood Forest Foodbank – part of The Trussell Trust charity – is based at The Stable Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse with a secondary site located at St Peter’s Church, Mansfield.

The winter collection scheme is part of the 10-year country-wide partnership between Tesco and The Trussell Trust, with two collections per year.

Volunteers at The Trussell Trust were on hand at Tesco on Oak Tree Lane.
Alicia Whiting is a 28-year-old volunteer from Mansfield at the foodbank.

Alicia said: “There is no shame in needing support. Lots of people come to us for help, the service is all carried out on a voucher referral system.

“And we try our best to provide donations based on the size of a household

“The support from Tesco and shoppers has been incredible and moving.

“Hundreds of trays were donated, ranging from food to toiletries. Nappies for babies, personal hygiene products and washing powder. People are so generous.

"One woman picked up several bags and filled them with the allocated list of suggested purchases. These pre-made donations are great, as all essentials are covered."

The total kilograms of the winter collection was 1,751.2kg during the first three days of December, with 16 trays collected.

Alicia said: “This is more than previous winter figures, as last year the collection was 1,631.50kg. That is phenomenal.

“Now as we look to January and beyond – the first part of the year can be a huge struggle for everyone.

“If people who would like to donate and support our service, please approach us after the Christmas period, as volunteers will be back ready to help out and support those feeling the pinch in the new year.

“Support and additional donations will be needed more than ever in 2023.”

Sherwood Forest Foodbank's Stable centre site in Mansfield Woodhouse will be open Monday, December 19 between 1.30pm and 4pm along with Thursday, December 22 from 1.30pm to 3.45pm.

The centre will reopen on Thursday, January 5.

And the St Peter's Church venue will be open on Wednesday, December 21, reopening on Wednesday, January 4.

Mansfield