Nikita Wilson, who hails from New Houghton, has been busy collecting chocolates and selection boxes as part of her community work for a major, international pageant next year.

And she has now presented more than 120 items to be shared among the children’s wards at King’s Mill during the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started collecting at the end of October, and I received donations from businesses, family and friends,” said Nikita, 23, who is the current Miss Ultimate Natural Beauty UK Charity.

Beauty queen Nikita Wilson with some of the chocolates and selection boxes that have been donated for children spending this Christmas at King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

"I had amazing support and would like to thank everyone who donated. The hospital staff were so happy with the number of chocolates I delivered.”

The items were received by the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity, which raises money for King’s Mill. In response, the charity awarded Nikita a special certificate of appreciation, signed by its chair, Claire Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our thanks go to Nikita. These chocolates will really put a smile on the faces of the children and make their Christmas in hospital a lot brighter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the nurses at King's Mill Hospital receives the chocolates and selection boxes and presents Nikita with a certificate of appreciation.

Nikita, who was Miss Mansfield runner-up in 2019, lives in Shirland, Derbyshire. She works as a creative assistant for the Pleasley Vale-based company, Starcrossed Boutique, which makes hats and fascinators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She took up beauty pageants as a way of boosting her confidence. She had been plagued by anxiety issues since her schooldays when she was bullied and badly affected by the death of her younger brother.

Events run by Natural Beauty concentrate more on personality and community work than the glamour associated with beauty contests of old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks largely to her charity work and fundraising skills, Nikita landed her title at the Miss Natural Beauty England pageant during the summer, which qualified her for the international version in Belgium next July.

The certificate of appreciation presented by the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity to Nikita for her kind gesture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the finalists have been challenged to raise money for Giddo’s Gift, a charity that improves the lives of teenagers and young adults suffering from cancer.

Nikita has already generated £700 from events such as a quiz and afternoon tea at Cakefield-Cakes tea room in Pleasley, which was a big success.

Advertisement Hide Ad