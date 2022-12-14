12 things to do on the last big weekend before Christmas in Mansfield and Ashfield

It’s the last big weekend before Christmas in Mansfield and Ashfield, so we need to make the most of it!

No doubt many of you will be busy with your last (or first!) minute shopping, with Mansfield’s Christmas Market an ideal starting point.

But there are also plenty of festive events happening in and around the area and across the county. And our weekly guide is packed with ideas for things to do and places to go over the next few days.

It’s panto time in Mansfield and Nottingham, and also at Thoresby Park. There’s still the chance to meet Santa at places such as Rufford Abbey and Creswell Crags. And there’s still time to catch the exhibition of community Christmas trees at Mansfield Museum.

There are craft stalls at Newstead Abbey, an enchanted forest at the White Post Farm Centre and the opportunity to make Christmas wreaths at The Harley Gallery at Welbeck.

To really get you into the festive mood, Southwell Minster is hosting a special Christmas concert on Saturday night.

Before you set off, please check the individual website of your chosen venue for admission prices and opening times.

Have a great weekend! And Merry Christmas!

1. Oh yes it is! It's panto time! Mansfield's annual panto is always one not to be missed -- and this year's 'Peter Pan' production at the Palace Theatre, which runs until New Year's Eve, is no exception. Full of fun and games, it focuses on the return to Neverland of Captain Hook after his recent demise. The show stars Marc Baylis, who played Rob Donovan in 'Coronation Street', and Sarah Jane Buckley, well known for her role as crazy Kathy Barnes in 'Hollyoaks'.

2. Exhibition of Christmas trees There is still time to catch the wonderful exhibition of Christmas trees at Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street. Local businesses, schools, playgroups, church groups, care homes and others have contributed tree creations to turn the museum's entrance arcade into an eyepopping avenue of festive joy. The 'Christmas Tree Caper' display runs until Saturday, December 31 (10 am to 3 pm).

3. Last weekend of Christmas Market Mansfield's Christmas Market on West Gate has been doing a roaring trade since the end of last month. But this is its last weekend, so get yourself down there to pick up some last-minute bargains and stocking fillers. Stroll around the wooden chalet-style stalls while sipping a delicious festive drink or nibbling on a tasty bite to eat. The free market is open up to an including next Wednesday (December 21) from 10 am to 5 pm.

4. Santa, mulled wine and mince pies Visit Santa's Grotto at Rufford Abbey Country Park this Saturday and Sunday (11 am to 4 pm) when you can meet the elves, the snow fairy and the big man himself. Rufford is also hosting a number of craft and gift stalls in the twinkle-lit courtyard. You and the family can soak up the Christmas spirit, and the sounds and smells of winter, with carols, mulled wine and mince pies.